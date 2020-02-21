Katy Perry Collapses During American Idol Auditions

This Sunday night’s American Idol features a scary scene. A propane leak in the audition room forced an evacuation. EMTs arrive in ambulances and from the fire department to treat judge Katy Perry, who collapsed to the ground from breathing the noxious gas.

SPOILER ALERT: Katy survives.

People magazine previewed the Idol episode filmed three months ago. The magazine reports Luke Bryan alerted the production staff, (quote) “We’re getting heavy propane. This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak.” Katy Perry complained as she walked away from the judging table and moments before she stumbled to the ground, (quote) “It’s bad, it’s really bad! I’m not feeling good.”