Kansas City Player Celebrates Super Bowl By Tackling Pet Adoptions

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi decided to commemorate his Super Bowl victory in a very cool way.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, the KC Pet Project announced that Nnadi was celebrating by paying the adoption fees for all of the dogs available at its Missouri and Kansas locations.

This will help more than 100 dogs. Nnadi’s philanthropic foundation supports organizations like the KC Pet Project, Ronald McDonald House, and Boys and Girls Club in Kansas City and his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia. He first partnered with the KC Pet Project in September, and every time the Chiefs won a game this season, Nnadi paid the adoption fee for one dog. KC Pet Project said Nnadi’s big Super Bowl donation comes “at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes.”