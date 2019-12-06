Josh Gad To Star In 'Honey I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

Josh Gad is set to star in a reboot of the classic movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” The 38-year-old “Frozen” actor, who voices the character of Olaf, came up with the idea for the film and presented it to Disney, according to Variety. Joe Johnston, who directed the original 1989 movie, is in talks to return to direct the reboot, which will be titled “Shrunk.” Rick Moranis starred in the original film as “Wayne Szalinski, a scientist and father who accidentally shrinks his teenage son and daughter, along with the two brothers from next door, to just a quarter of an inch in size.” Josh will play “Nick, Wayne’s grown-up son, who follows in his father’s footsteps by not only becoming a scientist, but also accidentally shrinking his children.” “Shrunk” is being planned as a theatrical release movie.

Video of Official Trailer: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)