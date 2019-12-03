Jonathon Van Ness Makes History With Cosmo Cover
December 3, 2019
Jonathan Van Ness has made history with his Cosmo cover.
The Queer Eye, who identifies as non-binary, posted the image on Twitter and wrote, "First non female cover star in 35 years. Thanks for having me. @CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people."
In the photo, the grooming expert wears a orange silk dress by Christian Siriano — as well as athletic socks and sneakers. A blurb on the cover reads, “Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome.”
First non female cover star in 35 years --️---- thanks for having me --️----@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith pic.twitter.com/oSXbDHaK51— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 2, 2019