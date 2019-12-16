JoAnne talks with Grammy Award Winner Michael W. Smith about his Christmas Show at the Fox

Michael W. Smith is bringing his Christmas concert to the Fox Theater this Wednesday, December 18th at 7:30.

JoAnne has met Michael a number of times through the years. In fact, she karaoked with him once on a cruise he hosted! JoAnne talked to him about that experience, family holiday traditions and of course his Chrismas show at the Fox. His special guest is Marc Martel, who did a number of the Freddie Mercury vocals in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.