JoAnne talks with Grammy Award Winner Michael W. Smith about his Christmas Show at the Fox
Who knew JoAnne once karaoked with Michael
December 16, 2019
Michael W. Smith is bringing his Christmas concert to the Fox Theater this Wednesday, December 18th at 7:30.
JoAnne has met Michael a number of times through the years. In fact, she karaoked with him once on a cruise he hosted! JoAnne talked to him about that experience, family holiday traditions and of course his Chrismas show at the Fox. His special guest is Marc Martel, who did a number of the Freddie Mercury vocals in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.