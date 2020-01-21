Jennifer Aniston's Creative Way To Keep Her Dress Wrinkle Free

Sunday night at the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston won for Best Actress in a Drama for TV. She wore a beautiful white Dior dress. After the show, she shared on her Instagram the creative way she kept the dress wrinkle free.

The thing that had the internet a buzz was what happened after she won her award. After her speech, she was backstage and her ex, Brad Pitt and her had a wonderful moment. Anytime they are together, the internet freaks out, hoping that they will someday get back together.