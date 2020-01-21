Jennifer Aniston's Creative Way To Keep Her Dress Wrinkle Free
It doesn't look comfortable
January 21, 2020
Sunday night at the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston won for Best Actress in a Drama for TV. She wore a beautiful white Dior dress. After the show, she shared on her Instagram the creative way she kept the dress wrinkle free.
No wrinkles... harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!
The thing that had the internet a buzz was what happened after she won her award. After her speech, she was backstage and her ex, Brad Pitt and her had a wonderful moment. Anytime they are together, the internet freaks out, hoping that they will someday get back together.