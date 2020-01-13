The First Harry Potter Store Opens In NYC

Warner Bros. said the first official Harry Potter flagship store is set to open in New York City this summer. The 20-000-square-foot shop will sell merchandise inspired by the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” books and films. It will be located next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway in Manhattan. So far, stores that sell wares found in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World can only be found in theme parks, studio tours and traveling exhibitions. The 2016 fantasy film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – a prequel to the “Harry Potter” stories – takes place in 1920s New York. The play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has also been playing on Broadway since 2018. BBC One also announced that it is working with Warner Bros. and London’s Natural History Museum on a 1-hour television special called “Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History.” Stephen Fry is hosting the program.