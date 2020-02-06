State Offers Help To Make Sense Of New Auto Insurance Law

Big changes coming to auto insurance in July. The state's no-fault system got an overhaul in legislation signed into law last year.

And if you have quesitons about what it all means... the state wants to help. Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services rolled out a website, hotline and email all designed to help drivers make sense of the law and their new choices.

The website michigan.gov/autoinsurance will provide information about the law and medical coverage options, insurance shopping tips and how to file a complaint or fraud report.

If you have specific questions, you can email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or call 833-275-3437 (833-ASK-DIFS).

This isn't the only way the state is hoping to help! The department plans to host town halls and other educational events throughout the state.