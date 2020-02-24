Zamboni Driver To The Rescue: Plays Goalie In a Pinch During NHL Game

A Zamboni driver became a hero Saturday night after he was called in as an emergency goalie by the Carolina Hurricanes in their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He managed to help Carolina hold the lead, allowing them to skate to victory.

A memory we'll all have forever pic.twitter.com/LUxqs8o3Wr — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

The Hurricanes found themselves in a jam after both of their goalies – James Reimer and Petr Mrazek – were forced to leave the game because of injuries. That's when the Hurricanes called in 42-year-old Dave Ayres, who was on-call, watching the game with his wife at Scotiabank Arena!

Ayers actually works for the Maple Leafs organziation, driving a Zamboni for their American Hockey League Team, the Toronto Marlies.

After he entered the game mid-way through the second period, the Maple Leafs scored two goals on the first two shots against him, but then Ayres settled down and stopped the next eight shots to give the Hurricanes a 6-3 win.

Ayres only got paid $500, as specified in his try-out agreement contract, but he was allowed to keep his jersey.

He had a kidney transplant 15 years ago. In honor of Ayres, the Hurricanes put shirts on sale with the profits going to the kidney foundation.