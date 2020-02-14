Emilio Estevez Returning For Mighty Ducks Disney Plus Series

Coach Bombay is back.

Emilio Estevez will reprise his Mighty Ducks role for the sequel series coming to Disney Plus.

He said, “Once a Duck, always a Duck! After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”

According to Variety, the new show, which is expected later this year, "is set in present day Minnesota, where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Lauren Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Lauren Graham was announced as the show's lead this week.