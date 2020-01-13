Elton John Kept #Megxit Secret For Months

Elton John advised Prince Harry for months ahead of his shocking announcement to step back from Royal duties.

According to the Mirror, UK, Elton knew about those plans well before Queen Elizabeth. A source said Harry confided in Elton “every day.” Their conversations started in July, shortly after The Lion King premiere in London where Prince Harry was on a personal mission. He urged the Disney CEO to hire Meghan Markle as a voiceover artist. Then turned to Elton and told him they must discuss an urgent matter.

Elton became a close confidante to Harry following the death of Princess Diana. An insider said, “Elton was a shoulder to lean on and listened as they spoke about their plans. He’s been supportive throughout.”