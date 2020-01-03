NKOTB's Donnie Whalberg Leaves $2,020 Tip to IHOP Server

Donnie Wahlberg gave a server at an Illinois IHOP a nice start to 2020 with a big tip.

The Blue Bloods star gave a $2,020 gratuity to his waitress on a $78.46 bill. His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted a a photo of the receipt with the hashtag "2020TipChallenge."

This comes only a few days after a waitress got a $2,020 tip in Michigan.

