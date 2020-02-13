Detroit High Schoolers Provide Free Tax Prep

Detroit High School students are offering free tax preparation sevices! A program at King High School & Southeastern High School in Detroit trained students to become IRS-certified tax preparers.

After four weeks of training, the students are now offering free tax preparation services for people submitting individual tax returns.

If the idea of students doing tax returns makes you a little leary, rest assured the forms are reviewed by a certified adult tax supervisor after the students complete them.

The free service will be offered through April 2nd.

For details about the program and numbers to call to schedule an appoitment click here.