Coors Light Pays Dog Adoption Fees This Month

Coors Light wants to help you provide a forever home for a furry fried.

The company will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 eligible dog adoptions across the country between now and February 21st.

You have to be over 21 to participate... but you don't need to be a be beer drinker or even buy a beer to take advantage of the offer.

To be reimbursed, text COORS4k9 to 28130 along with a picture of the adoption receipt.

You can find the full rules here