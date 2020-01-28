Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch Go Full Boston For Super Bowl Ad

Chris Evans and John Krasinski use heavy Boston accents in a new Super Bowl ad. Hyundai shared a commercial Monday featuring actors Evans, Krasinski and Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox baseball player David Ortiz that will run during Super Bowl LIV. Evans, Krasinski and Dratch channel their Massachusetts roots by using exaggerated accents in the ad, titled “Smaht Pahk.” The commercial shows Krasinski demonstrate the 2020 Hyundai Sonata’s Smart Park feature, which allows the car to park itself without a driver. Krasinski confirms he’s used Smart Park in several Massachusetts locations that Evans and Dratch list off, including Dorchester, Foxborough and Boston Harbor. Ortiz, who played for the Red Sox for 16 years, leans out of a window during the demonstration. Super Bowl LIV will take place February 2nd in Miami, Florida. Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the halftime show.

