A huge part of the experience of eating Cheetos is turning your fingers orange from all the dust. And that dust, apparently, has an official name.

Cheetos just revealed it's called "cheetle." They've even had the word "cheetle" trademarked for 15 years, but they always just used it internally . . . until now. Quote, "It became clear from our fans the special interest they had, so we knew it was time to share our beloved name."