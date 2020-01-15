Bruce Springsteen's Son Sworn In As A Firefighter

Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, were in Jersey City, New Jersey City Hall Tuesday for the swearing in of their 26-year son Sam into the town's fire department.

Sam and 14 other firefighters were sworn in by Fire Chief Steven McGill.

Reporters were on hand, but Bruce made sure the spotlight was focused on his youngest child, saying, "This is really my son’s day. I’m just excited to be here.”

Asked if he was worried about his line of work, Bruce said, "I think he can handle himself really well... It was a long road, and he was very dedicated,”

Sam took the civil service exam in 2018 and ranked 42nd out of 961 applicants.