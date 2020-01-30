Woman's Beach Selfie Photobombed By Penguins Having Sex

A woman named Steph Elswood was trying to take the perfect photo when she visited Boulder Beach Penguin Colony in Cape Town, South Africa. But she was so focused on getting the perfect shot with penguins in the background that she failed to realize the pair behind her was getting it on. She only realized it after posting the photo to Instagram and when others pointed it out. Steph wrote, “I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS.” She later apologized, noting that she’d been informed that she had been too close to the penguins in her photo, and asked others to be mindful of this when visiting, as being too close stresses out the animals.