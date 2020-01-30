Woman's Beach Selfie Photobombed By Penguins Having Sex
This Viral Pic Is Hilarious!
A woman named Steph Elswood was trying to take the perfect photo when she visited Boulder Beach Penguin Colony in Cape Town, South Africa. But she was so focused on getting the perfect shot with penguins in the background that she failed to realize the pair behind her was getting it on. She only realized it after posting the photo to Instagram and when others pointed it out. Steph wrote, “I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS.” She later apologized, noting that she’d been informed that she had been too close to the penguins in her photo, and asked others to be mindful of this when visiting, as being too close stresses out the animals.
Ok so this is my favourite selfie of all time... but please swipe to the next picture-------- I was there for about 10 minutes trying to get a good pic next to my new pals Penny and Guin and THEY WERE HAVING SEX THE WHOLE TIME!!!!!!! I was being too self-absorbed to notice!!! HAHAHA OOPS. (There’s also some cute photos in the swipe too that don’t involve penguin porn)-- It’s been an amazing last day adventuring around Cape Town and I’ve loved every minute of our experience here! ---- PS. I have just been informed that the penguins on Boulders Beach are under a lot of stress due to tourists trying to get too close. I feel guilty that I contributed to that and thought that because they weren’t reacting when I got close that they weren’t bothered by me. If you are considering visiting this spot, then please be mindful and ask guards for appropriate distances because no one told us any of the rules I’ve been messaged about since posting this. I will definitely learn from this for the future and I’m sorry to anyone affected by this post ❤️ -- #SouthAfrica #Penguins #CapeTown #Selfie