Apple To Pay $500 Million For Slowing Down Older Phones

Apple has agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over it intentionally slowing down older iPhones to preserve their batteries and avoid unexpected shutdowns from battery fatigue. Apple and attorneys representing iPhone customers agreed to the deal related to the company's 2017 admission, under which iPhone users named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each. The rest of the money will be divided among owners of iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and SE models who meet eligibility requirements and who file claims. Each of those people is expected to get $25, but that could be reduced if too many people film claims.