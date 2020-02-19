Al Pacino: Girlfriend Dumped Him Because He Was "So Old"

Al Pacino's girlfriend, actress Meital Dohan, broke up with him because their 39-year age difference was just too much for her handle.

In an interview with an Israeli magazine, the 40-year-old Dohan complained, "It's hard to be with a man so old, even Al Pacino. I tried to deny it, but he is already an elderly man.”

Meital had another gripe with the 79-year-old. “How can I say politely that he didn't like to spend money? He only bought me flowers."

Dohan claims they’re still close friends -- but that could change when the geezer has someone read him the interview.