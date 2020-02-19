A-Ha "Take On Me" Passes One Billion Views On YouTube!

Congratulations to a-ha, whose iconic video for "Take On Me" just passed one-billion online views. The Norwegian band's classic is the second most-viewed '80s video on YouTube -- trailing only "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns n' Roses. The video's trippy transistions from real life to life drawn by pencil in the pages of comics is one of the most iconic videos of the 80's.

Video of a-ha - Take On Me (Official 4K Music Video)

It has been spoofed many times. One of the funniest spoofs of the video came from Family Guy.

Video of Family Guy - Chris Griffin in A-ha &#039;Take on me&#039; Video

The band Weezer also famously perfprmed this song on their cover album, The Teal Album.

Video of Weezer - Take On Me (Official Video)

To celebrate the milestone, several souvenir items have been introduced:

VHS tape of “Take On Me”

An exclusive print signed by all three members of a-ha

A T-shirt designed by the video’s original animators Michael Patterson and Candace Reckinger.

An exclusive three-print set from the “Take On Me” era sketched by Patterson and Reckinger.