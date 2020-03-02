Ryan Reynolds Gives 84 Year Old Lady Born On Leap Day Her 1st Legal Drink

Arlene Manko was born on February 29th, 1936. That was 84 years ago. But since February 29th only comes along every four years, Arlene just turned 21 on Saturday.

And RYAN REYNOLDS was there to provide her with her first "legal" drink . . . in an ad for his Aviation Gin brand, of course.

In the clip, Arlene takes a sip and says, "Holy Moses!" Then she says she's never heard of Ryan Reynolds . . . and he replies, quote, "Ignore her. She's been drinking."