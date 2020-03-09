100 Year Old Woman Celebrates Birthday By Going To Jail

A woman in North Carolina recently celebrated her 100th birthday in a strange way: she was arrested and taken to jail. Friends and family were gathered to celebrate when Roxboro police arrived and accused her of indecent exposure during a recent visit to the Roxboro Fire Department. Ruth Bryant was in on the gag. She says she’s never been arrested, and so for her birthday she was able to check an item off her bucket list: going to jail in handcuffs.

Video of 100-year-old woman wants to spend birthday in jail