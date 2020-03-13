Jim Johnson returns to morning radio as JoAnne Purtan's new co-host starting Monday morning!

Entercom, a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., named Jim “JJ” Johnson as morning show co-host for 104.3 WOMC, (WOMC-FM) Detroit’s greatest hits. Johnson will return to his morning show roots where he will join JoAnne Purtan as co-host of “JJ and JoAnne,” weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. beginning March 16. Johnson will also continue serving as the station’s midday show host, weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Jim Johnson is one of the most well-known radio personalities in Detroit, with over 40 years of experience exclusively in the market,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “Jim and JoAnne have great chemistry on air together and I look forward to Jim bringing his humor and passion for music to mornings on 104.3 WOMC.”

“So this is what full circle feels like?,” said Johnson. “I couldn’t be more excited to return to morning radio. I have been fortunate to have spent 31 successful years waking up with the city I love. Now I get to do it again with one of the most iconic names in radio history, JoAnne Purtan. JoAnne is an incredible and professional broadcaster who weaves seamlessly through video, audio and real life as well as anyone I’ve ever worked with. I can’t wait to get started.”

Johnson carries over 40 years of radio experience, including 31 as a morning show host in Detroit. Prior to joining 104.3 WOMC in 2011 as a midday show host, he served as a morning show host for WCSX-FM, WRIF-FM and WLLZ-FM in Detroit.

