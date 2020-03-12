Gloria Gaynor's Tik Tok Challenge: "I Will Survive" Coronavirus

Wash your hands to her classic song

March 12, 2020
Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor has once again found a way to breath life into her biggest hit, 1979's "I Will Survive."

With the world in a panic over the coronavirus, she set up the #IWillSurviveChallenge on TikTok in order to inspire everyone to take precautions to stop it from spreading.

She says, "For the past 41 years, I have watched and listened to how ‘I Will Survive’ has given hope, encouragement and inspiration to my fans around the globe. It is my hope and desire that this song will continue to bless and heal you during these trying times.”

The video shows her washing her hands while lip-syncing to the song.

Coincidentally, Tuesday marked the anniversary of “I Will Survive” topping Billboard's Hot 100.

