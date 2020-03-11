It's Over: Did Peter Weber Find Love On "The Bachelor"?

Peter Weber may go down as one of the most pathetic "Bachelor" stars of all time . . . and that's saying something, because pretty much everyone walks away from the show a failure. Season 24 came to an end last night, and it was a mess . . . again. Here's a quick recap, if you even care anymore:

Peter was really only left with one option . . . because his runner-up, Madison, walked out on him. So, he figured, what the heck, and he proposed to Hannah Ann. She says YES. But wait! Peter is very conflicted, because he's still in love with Madison . . . and maybe Hannah Brown from the last season of The Bachelorette". (???) Hannah Ann called him out on it, and they ended their engagement after one month.

On the live show last night, Peter said that he's reconnected with Madison, and they're giving it a go . . . they're not engaged, just dating. Peter's mom was in the audience, and she was CLEARLY on Team Hannah Ann. Right in front of Peter and Madison, she openly said, quote, "It's not going to work." And even Peter's dad said, quote, "[They] have so many differences to overcome."

In any event, "The Bachelor" is now 1-for-24 in producing an engagement that actually leads to a lasting marriage. Only Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are still together . . . they've been married for six years. That's a 4.2% success rate, which means you probably have a better chance at finding your soulmate while pushing two carts full of toilet paper toward the checkout at Walmart, while stocking up for a coronavirus quarantine.