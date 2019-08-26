ZZ Top's Dusty Hill Was A Trouble Maker On Set Of 'Back To Te Future 3'

In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill revealed that he caused a bit of trouble on the set of Back to the Future III. He said, "I did cause a little bit of trouble on the set. It was a scene where nobody was supposed to have a gun. Everybody’s supposed to give up their guns to go to this dance. I wanted the gun and I said, 'Look, I’ll take it off before we film.' There’s just a lot of sitting around time, so I got one and I was twirling it and doing this and that." He continued, "Well, then Frank had to have one. Before I knew it, about 10 or 12 people had to have guns and the producers and directors are going, wait a minute, somebody’s going to forget and have a gun on and the continuity is going to get screwed up here! [Laughs] You’ve got to cause a little trouble."

Video of Back to the Future Part III (1990) - Behind The Scenes Featurette: ZZ Top