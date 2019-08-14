ZZ Top Goes Hollywood With New Movie

That Little Ole Band from Texas, the movie celebrating ZZ Top's 50 years as a band premiered Tuesday night at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

Two of the three band members -- Billy F. Gibbons and Dusty Hill -- attended the screening and they told us what they hoped their fans would get out of seeing their story finally told. Gibbons and Hill of ZZ Top talk about how their fans will react to finally seeing their story told. Gibbons said, “It’s gonna be interesting. For one thing, 50 years is surreal. It doesn’t seem real.” Hill adds, “It’s half a century, five decades, and it’s a damn long time. No, we’ve had fun the whole time.”

The missing member, drummer Frank Beard, has been battling pneumonia recently, which caused the band to cancel a handful of shows. Gibbons and Hill assure us he's recovery is going well. Gibbons says, “Frank is fine. You know, we think he’s faking it. [Laughs]. He’ll do anything for a few days off.”

Musical celebrities who attended included ex-Guns n' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Gilby Clarke, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Conan bandleader Jimmy Vivino, Steve Earle, BFGs drummer Melanie DiLorenzo, Eagles of Death Metal singer Jesse Hughes and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who shares his thoughts on ZZ Top a number of times in the film. He told us how he feels about being featured so prominently. “If you would’ve told the 13-year-old me that I would be blessed and honored to be in a movie talking about one of my favorite bands, one of the greatest bands of all time, I would’ve told you, ‘Get out of here.’ The kid in me and the man in me are both excited to just be part of something like that.”

Video of ZZ Top - That Little Ol&#039; Band From Texas (Official Trailer)

Gibbons, Hill and director Sam Dunn took part in a brief interview and audience Q-and-A after the film ended.