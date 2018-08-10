Yikes: Moth pulled from umpire's ear during MLB game

Yikes!

During a game Wednesday night between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, second base umpire Bruce Deckman stopped play in the bottom of the ninth inning because a bug had flown into his ear. He jogged to the Yankees dugout where trainer Steve Donhue helped remove the moth.

Video showed Dreckman unphased as he pulled the insect out. They even took a minute to examine the moth, which appeared to be very much alive when it came out.