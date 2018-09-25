Yikes: Check out this two-headed snake

As if seeing a snake with one head isn't scary enough for most people, how about seeing one with two heads?

A very rare two-headed Eastern Copperhead snake was found in Northern Virginia.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says the venomous baby snake is alive and slithering, and its left head seems to be more dominant and active.

The Wildlife took radiographs of the copperhead to learn more about its anatomy. The snake has two tracheas, two esophaguses and a shared heart and set of lungs.

"Based on the anatomy, it would be better for the right head to eat, but it may be a challenge since the left head appears more dominant," the center said.

The snake is reportedly being cared for by a private reptile keeper. If it survives, it may be moved to a zoological facility.