WOW! J-Lo's $1 Million Engagement Ring
March 11, 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married!
The baseball legend broke the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of J.Lo wearing her engagement while holding his hand. “She said yes,” A-Rod wrote in the caption.
According to People magazine, Alex popped the question while they were on vacation in the Bahamas.
A friend tells the magazine, “Everyone is super happy for both of them.”
Jennifer and Alex celebrated two years of dating on February 3rd.