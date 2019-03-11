WOW! J-Lo's $1 Million Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting married!

The baseball legend broke the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of J.Lo wearing her engagement while holding his hand. “She said yes,” A-Rod wrote in the caption.

According to People magazine, Alex popped the question while they were on vacation in the Bahamas.

she said yes ♥️ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

A friend tells the magazine, “Everyone is super happy for both of them.”

Jennifer and Alex celebrated two years of dating on February 3rd.