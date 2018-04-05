WOMC Announces JoAnne Purtan As Co-Host Of New Morning Show With Stephen Clark

(WOMC) And the answer in two words is ... JoAnne Purtan! The question that has lingered for a week is "who is the co-host of the new WOMC Morning show?"

WOMC announced the new show WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and Joanne Purtan begins Monday, April 9. The show will air from 6 to 10:00 a.m. ET.

“We are thrilled that JoAnne is part of the new WOMC Morning Show. In addition to being a widely respected journalist, she is an integral part of the Detroit community,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Detroit. “JoAnne’s father, Dick Purtan, is a huge part of the heritage of WOMC and it’s exciting to have a Purtan back at the station.”

“After 27 years in television news, I’m excited for this new adventure in radio. I listened to my dad on the radio for much of my life, and I’m truly humbled to be at the same station where he spent the last 15 years of his iconic career entertaining people in the morning,” noted Purtan. “Stephen and I have always worked so well together, and we’re so excited to team up again. After covering a lot of serious news through the years, we look forward to spending mornings with Detroit’s listeners, sharing good news, great music and some fun.”

“JoAnne and I have worked together for nearly two decades and I’m looking forward to starting this new adventure with her,” said Stephen Clark. “I can’t think of a smarter, more professional, more capable partner.”

Before joining Entercom, Purtan worked with WXYZ-TV for 20 years and was most recently the anchor of the noon and 4:00pm “The Now Detroit” newscasts. Purtan is the recipient of four Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

