Will Steve Yzerman Return To The Detroit Red Wings?

A 3 p.m.. press conference is scheduled at Little Caesars Arena with team owner Chris Illitch, GM Ken Holland and NHL Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman!! According to multiple reports, Yzerman will be announced as the new GM of the Detroit Red Wings. Current GM Ken Holland is expected to be promoted to VP of the Red Wings.

Yzerman left his job as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning at the beginning of the season where he reportedly told them he was "going home to Detroit."

Stay tuned for more updates after the press conference.