Will Smith Vlogs His Colonoscopy

Will Smith documented his colonoscopy even though nobody asked to see it.

The 51-year-old actor joked, (quote) “You can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin’ a colonoscopy for the clout.”

Smith brought a video camera into the hospital and then doctors inserted a camera up his rectum.

Wise choice. Doctors discovered a “pre-cancerous polyp” and removed the growth. Smith concluded the 17-minute video on YouTube, (quote) “'There's a certain amount of embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.''