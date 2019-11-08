Will Smith Vlogs His Colonoscopy

November 8, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
The official movie trailer for Will Smith's 'Aladdin' is out

Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
Shows

Will Smith documented his colonoscopy even though nobody asked to see it.

The 51-year-old actor joked, (quote) “You can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin’ a colonoscopy for the clout.”

They said you can’t get to 50 million followers on IG without showing your butt. So here I am, gettin’ a colonoscopy for the clout ;-) link in bio for the vid --

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Smith brought a video camera into the hospital and then doctors inserted a camera up his rectum.

Wise choice. Doctors discovered a “pre-cancerous polyp” and removed the growth. Smith concluded the 17-minute video on YouTube, (quote) “'There's a certain amount of embarrassment involved with being healthy. You just gotta do it, man.''

Tags: 
Will Smith
Colonoscopy