Why You Shouldn’t Do Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping The Tuesday Before

Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is next week and that means getting your game plan together for turkey day. And because this holiday is food-focused, there’s a ton of food planning, food shopping, and food prep that happen before Thanksgiving rolls around and the longer you wait to do it, the more frantic it can feel. That’s why a lot of people think they’re SO smart for hitting the supermarket the Tuesday - and not the Wednesday - before Thanksgiving, but they’re actually not.

According to author and cook Michael Ruhlman, in order to try and cut down on some of the stress, “everyone thinks that on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, they will contend with nightmare crowds, so they all try to beat the rush by shopping Tuesday.” And there will be some manic shoppers out getting groceries that Wednesday, but the reality is, most folks who need to do the bulk of their food shopping will try to tackle it all on Tuesday.

In his book, “Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America,” Ruhlman advises getting everything you need, Thanksgiving-wise, from the supermarket the weekend before the holiday. That way you’ll have what the ingredients for your feast on hand and can have minimal contact with all those people anxiously filling their carts and fighting over the last few remaining turkeys at the grocery store. Good luck out there, shoppers.