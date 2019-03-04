Why Are People Throwing Slices Of Cheese At Their Kids?

March 4, 2019
ID 42196047 © Margouillat | Dreamstime.com

A new viral challenge has emerged. This time people are taking slices of cheese and throwing the cheese to their toddlers face. Yes... throwing cheese at your kids is now the new "thing" to do. 

