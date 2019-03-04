Why Are People Throwing Slices Of Cheese At Their Kids?
March 4, 2019
A new viral challenge has emerged. This time people are taking slices of cheese and throwing the cheese to their toddlers face. Yes... throwing cheese at your kids is now the new "thing" to do.
So the cheese challenge was definitely a fail for Maxon. He is 100% all his dad -- #cheesechallenge pic.twitter.com/8L7TMWT5BZ— Kat Chapa (@KatChapa) March 3, 2019
#cheesechallenge thanks for participating kendall pic.twitter.com/RdtOfQWsnJ— kailey reau (@kailey_reau) March 2, 2019
Definitely taking my uncle duties seriously. #CheeseChallenge #ProudUncle pic.twitter.com/T44edtk8zt— Anthony Filomena (@AMFilomena) March 2, 2019
I love a prank as much as anybody but I cannot get myself to throw cheese at my adorable, unsuspecting baby who has all the hope and trust in the world in me— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2019