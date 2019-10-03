The Who Release New Single Ahead Of New Album

The Who are offering up another preview of their new self-titled album with today's (Thursday) release of the first official single, "All This Music Must Fade." This follows the release last month of "Ball and Chain."

WHO is their first studio album since Endless Wire in 2006. It will be out on November 22nd.

The Who resume their Moving On! tour next Wednesday, October 9th, in San Francisco.

Video of The Who - All This Music Must Fade (New Song)

WHO tracklist:

All This Music Must Fade

Ball and Chain

I Don't Wanna Get Wise

Detour

Beads on One String

Hero Ground Zero

Street Song

I’ll Be Back

Break the News

Rockin’ in Rage

She Rocked My World