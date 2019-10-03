The Who Release New Single Ahead Of New Album
The Who are offering up another preview of their new self-titled album with today's (Thursday) release of the first official single, "All This Music Must Fade." This follows the release last month of "Ball and Chain."
WHO is their first studio album since Endless Wire in 2006. It will be out on November 22nd.
The Who resume their Moving On! tour next Wednesday, October 9th, in San Francisco.
WHO tracklist:
All This Music Must Fade
Ball and Chain
I Don't Wanna Get Wise
Detour
Beads on One String
Hero Ground Zero
Street Song
I’ll Be Back
Break the News
Rockin’ in Rage
She Rocked My World