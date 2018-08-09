Who are the more successful dieters? Men or women?

Dieting is no fun! But a new study find men are more successful at it than women.

Researchers men and women who were all placed on an eight-week calorie-controlled diet. The men ended up losing 16 percent more weight than women, and men also experienced more health benefits due to losing weight. The researchers believe it's easier for men to lose weight because they tend to gain in around the belly-- which is easier to lose than fat put on in the hips, thighs, and face, which is where women tend to put it on.

It is notable that researchers say that despite losing less weight than men, women in the study showed evidence that they were more likely to stick to their diet than men, and "were closer to their theoretically achievable weight loss target [...] than men."