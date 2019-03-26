While Wendy Williams Was Living In Sober House Her Husband Was With Mistress

Wendy Williams has repeatedly spoken out for her marriage and spouse, Kevin Hunter, but reports of his alleged infidelity continue to swirl.

Williams, who suffers from Graves disease, recently took a two-month break from her eponymous tak show, and when she returned, she addressed the rumors.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said at the time. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

Williams also revealed that she was living in a sober living home, having struggled with cocaine addiction herself more than once over the years. On Monday, she was photographed leaving the home without her wedding ring, but she did put it on to tape her show. Her pal Paul Porter recently told Page Six that he hopes Williams will leave him, dubbing him a “control freak” and “Terror.”

MISTRESS GIVES BIRTH?

Meanwhile, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, has given birth to their baby girl. She reportedly gave birth on March 22nd, and Hunter was by her side, though the pair used fake names and paid for services in cash.

Page Six confirmed it. One source told the paper, “Sharina gave birth to the baby at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philly. Apparently, they chose this location because they were worried that if she gave birth in New York, it would be leaked to the press.”

A second source said, “This is a crazy situation, Wendy is in a halfway house fighting for her sobriety, while her husband is at the side of his mistress who is giving birth to a baby. Sharina went into labor on Sunday [and] is believed to have given birth late on Sunday or in the early hours of Monday.”