When Mascots Attack: Texas Longhorn Charges Georgia Bulldog At Sugar Bowl

What happened before the Sugar Bowl game between Texas and Georgia on New Year's night would have been funny if it weren't a near-disaster. The plan was for the Georgia mascot, an English bulldog named Uga to meet Bevo [[BEE-vo]], the Texas longhorn steer.

Apparently, Bevo wasn't in the mood to be sociable. The 16-hundred-pound steer pulled away from his handlers and swung his horns at Uga. Fortunately, no one was hurt and Bevo was escorted away after he calmed down. And in the end, Texas beat Georgia, 28-21.