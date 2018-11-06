Wheel Of Fortune & Jeopardy Extended Through 2023

November 6, 2018
Game show favorites Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are going to stick around for a while.

CBS Television Distribution announced that it has officially renewed both game shows for three additional seasons, keeping them on the air through the 2022-2023 season. The moves comes a few days after they extended the contracts of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek and Wheel's Pat Sajak and Vanna White. 

The 2022-2023 season will be the 40th for Wheel of Fortune and the 39th for Jeopardy.

