Wheel Of Fortune & Jeopardy Extended Through 2023

Game show favorites Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are going to stick around for a while.

CBS Television Distribution announced that it has officially renewed both game shows for three additional seasons, keeping them on the air through the 2022-2023 season. The moves comes a few days after they extended the contracts of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek and Wheel's Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

The 2022-2023 season will be the 40th for Wheel of Fortune and the 39th for Jeopardy.