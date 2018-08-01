What's the best song about Michigan? The answer may surprise you!

New report compiles best songs from every state

August 1, 2018
A new list is out that names the best song about every state. 

24/7 Wall St. compiled the list by reveiwing the top-played songs about each state – or songs using a state as a major theme – on Spotify. In certain cases, songs about popular cities within the state were chosen as a proxy for that state. 

For Michigan, Detroit Rock City was chosen as the best song.

You can see the complete list here

 

 

 

