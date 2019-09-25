What Are The Best TV Shows To Binge Watch?

We all have TV shows that we love to binge watch. Some of the more popular shows to binge either on Netflix, Hulu or Apple TV are shows that were wildly popular but are over like Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy, The Sopranos and Seinfeld. According to Ranker.com, the list is huge!

When Netflix added 4K high definition service, it affected some “power streamers” because they were blowing through their Internet data limits -- and getting hit with surcharges.

Over the past year, the number of power streamers has doubled because more families are streaming and playing video games. And, it looks like Internet providers will continue to push back and charge these customers more for all that extra data.

What are the best shows to binge watch?