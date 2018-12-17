What Did You Learn Later In Life?

So many times in our adult life we have moments when we realize something that we cannot believe took us so long to figure out. For instance, Stephen Clark says that you shake a salt SHAKER and not tap it.

A Reddit thread started over the weekend asked: "What fact did you learn at an embarrassingly late age?" Some of the replies include:

That pickles were made from cucumbers. Had no idea.

I was 22 when I finally realized that HAZMAT is short for Hazardous Materials.

Not me, but someone I know: for her entire life, she thought that pen ink came from squids. She was around 18 when she found out otherwise.

My gf’s friend didnt realize til she was in her LATE TWENTIES that new money isnt printed inside the ATM when you withdraw money.

That penguins are not human sized. 26 yo

When I was 23 I learned that Alaska is not down south next to Hawaii like on the maps