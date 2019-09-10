Wendy's Bringing Back Breakfast In 2020; Hiring 20,000 Employees

On Monday, Wendy's announced that in 2020 they will bring breakfast back to the menu nationwide! They also will hire 20,000 new employees to work the added shift for the fast food giant. It's not the first time they have had breakfast. In the 80's they had a small breakfast menu that included French toast and omelets. The new menu will feature the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Wendy's hiring website