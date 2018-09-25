Weezer shares video for 'Africa' featuring 'Weird Al' Yankovic

September 25, 2018
Weezer has shared a video for its popular new version of the 1982 Toto classic "Africa," featuring an appearance from comedian and song satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic. The clip finds Yankovic dressed up like Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, with the visuals paying tribute to the band's own hit, "Undone  (The Sweater Song)."

Back in May, Weezer released a cover of “Africa” to fulfill a fan request. It ended up becoming Weezer’s first Top 100 hit of the decade. After Weezer covered "Africa," Toto returned the favor by covering "Hash Pipe."

Earlier this summer, Weezer performed "Africa” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Toto’s Steve Porcaro on hand to play a keyboard solo. Weezer has also released the “Africa” cover as a limited edition seven-inch vinyl single, and now we have the video to enjoy as well.

Weezer also recently released a new song called "California Snow," which appears on the soundtrack of an upcoming thriller called Spell.

