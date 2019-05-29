Weatherman Snaps On Viewers After Tornado Update Interrupts The Bachelorette

Some people don't want their programs interrupted-- even if it's a matter of life and death. Fans of "The Bachelorette" in Dayton, Ohio, were upset after severe tornado warnings cut into the broadcast of the show. Fox 45 meteorologist Jamie Simpson noticed the uproar on social media and after receiving direct backlash for his weather reporting, he vented on the air. He said, "We have viewers complaining already. No, we're not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation! I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this! ... I'm done with you people. I really am." He backs down at the end, and apologizes, but also explains that it frustrates him how people don't seem to care about the safety of others.

