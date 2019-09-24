Are You A 'Raindrop' Or 'Waterfall' Texter?

Almost everyone texts, but we don't all text the same way, with a divide existing between those who are "raindrop" texters and those who are "waterfall" texters. Raindrop texters are those who send brief texts one after the other, sending a message in pieces, while waterfall texters are those who send messages in a paragraph in a single text.

Bard College historian and philosopher of science Cecelia Watson says there are pluses and minuses to both ways. She explains that waterfall texts can come off as "stern" or "serious" and can be challenging to take in on a phone's small screen. But she says there are times when it's better to make a text look more formal or traditional, such as in a work setting or when you're communicating with someone you don't know well, and in situations where you're trying to send a heartfelt message, such as when you're apologizing or sending condolences. Raindrop texts, on the other hand, can be better for more casual messages, for a "playful" or "chatty" tone, or for the type of conversation she describes as "like a ball casually tossed back and forth in a short arc." They're also good for quick messages and observations about everyday life.