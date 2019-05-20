Water Bottle Spotted In Game Of Thrones Series Finale

The series finale for Game of Thrones has happened. The series was epic. But for many, season 8 was a disappointment. This season was not from the source material, the books from author George R.R. Martin, and some fans have actually started a petition to have the entire season re-written. During episode 6 there was controversay when a coffee cup was spotted on a table during a scene. HBO announced it was a mistake and they edited the cup out of replays.

Well... It. Happened. Again.

During a scene in the finale, the group of lords were meeting to detrmine the fate of who will be the ruler of Westeros when an eagle eyed fan caught the blunder. Right next to Samwell Tarly's foot was a plastic water bottle! SERIOUSLY!!

What did you think of the finale?