WATCH The Ultimate Excuse For Being Late: "My Cat Shut Off My Alarm"

Go ahead an blame the cat. A woman in Brazil kept waking up late for work, despite setting an alarm. One night she decided to set up a camera to see what was causing her issue, and she caught her cat, Joaquim, pawing the phone's screen and turning off the alarm as soon as it begins to sound.

